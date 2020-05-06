Summer Art Camps

UPDATED: All DMA Summer Art Camps in 2020 will now be held virtually.

Summer Art Camps have something for every creative kid. Spend a week with Museum educators exploring art, playing games, and making projects from the comfort of your own home. Campers will join in daily virtual camp sessions via a laptop or tablet and the internet. An included art kit will give your child all the supplies you need to make amazing masterpieces at home.

Siblings may share a screen and join in camp sessions at no additional charge. However please note that daily activities and projects will be designed for the intended age group of the camp. Additional art kits are available for $30 each.

Each camp runs Monday–Friday for a half-day, either 10 a.m.–noon or 1–3 p.m. 

The 2020 camp season begins on June 1 and runs through August 7. Unless otherwise indicated, the cost per camp is as follows:

DMA Members $100 |  Public $135 | Additional sibling art kit $30

Tickets for all camps may be purchased here. Or, use the links below for individual camps.

Have more questions? Check out our FAQ page or email familyprograms@DMA.org.

 

Summer Art Camps at a Glance: June

  Ages 4-5 Ages 6-8 Ages 9-12
June 1-5 AM   Tiny Art Show
 		  
June 8-12 AM   Time Travel Kids Imagination Factory
 
June 8-12 PM   Crazy About Color
 		 It's Greek to Me!
June 15-19 AM ABCs of Art
 		   Sweet-ARTS
June 15-19 PM    

Paint the Town
June 22-26 AM artLAB Paint, Print & Pattern
 		  

 

Summer Art Camps at a Glance: July

  Ages 4-5 Ages 6-8 Ages 9-12
July 6-10
AM		   Superhero Training Camp  
July 6-10
PM		   Museum of ME Master Makers
July 13-17 AM   Toy Story Miniature Worlds
July 13-17 PM   Experiments in Art Drawing Escape
July 20-24 AM   Fixer-Upper Welcome to HogwARTs
July 20-24 PM   Going WILD! Where in the World?
July 27-31 AM Museum Mysteries Art-lympics
2020		  
July 27-31 PM Around the World Artsy Party  

 

Summer Art Camps at a Glance: August

  Ages 4-5 Ages 6-8 Ages 9-12
August 3-7
AM		 Nature Explorers Picture Perfect  

 

Upcoming Summer Art Camps

Virtual Summer Art Camp: artLAB

June 22-26, 10:00 a.m.-noon

Virtual Summer Art Camps are for children ages 4-12 and require advance registration. Click on the event for additional information.

