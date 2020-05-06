UPDATED: All DMA Summer Art Camps in 2020 will now be held virtually.
Summer Art Camps have something for every creative kid. Spend a week with Museum educators exploring art, playing games, and making projects from the comfort of your own home. Campers will join in daily virtual camp sessions via a laptop or tablet and the internet. An included art kit will give your child all the supplies you need to make amazing masterpieces at home.
Siblings may share a screen and join in camp sessions at no additional charge. However please note that daily activities and projects will be designed for the intended age group of the camp. Additional art kits are available for $30 each.
Each camp runs Monday–Friday for a half-day, either 10 a.m.–noon or 1–3 p.m.
The 2020 camp season begins on June 1 and runs through August 7. Unless otherwise indicated, the cost per camp is as follows:
DMA Members $100 | Public $135 | Additional sibling art kit $30
Tickets for all camps may be purchased here. Or, use the links below for individual camps.
Have more questions? Check out our FAQ page or email familyprograms@DMA.org.
Summer Art Camps at a Glance: June
|Ages 4-5
|Ages 6-8
|Ages 9-12
|June 1-5 AM
|Tiny Art Show
|June 8-12 AM
|Time Travel Kids
|Imagination Factory
|June 8-12 PM
|Crazy About Color
|It's Greek to Me!
|June 15-19 AM
|ABCs of Art
|Sweet-ARTS
|June 15-19 PM
|June 22-26 AM
|artLAB
|Paint, Print & Pattern
Summer Art Camps at a Glance: July
|Ages 4-5
|Ages 6-8
|Ages 9-12
|July 6-10
AM
|Superhero Training Camp
|July 6-10
PM
|Museum of ME
|Master Makers
|July 13-17 AM
|Toy Story
|Miniature Worlds
|July 13-17 PM
|Experiments in Art
|Drawing Escape
|July 20-24 AM
|Fixer-Upper
|Welcome to HogwARTs
|July 20-24 PM
|Going WILD!
|Where in the World?
|July 27-31 AM
|Museum Mysteries
|Art-lympics
2020
|July 27-31 PM
|Around the World
|Artsy Party
Summer Art Camps at a Glance: August
|Ages 4-5
|Ages 6-8
|Ages 9-12
|August 3-7
AM
|Nature Explorers
|Picture Perfect